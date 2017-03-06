תמונה: אילוסטרציה

הדיון בעתירה שעתיד להתקיים ערב יום העגונה יתקיים בדיוק שלוש שנים לאחר מתן הגט ועשוי להוות ציון דרך חשוב בהתפתחות הדרכים האפשריות להתרת עגונות, כמו גם לעודד פתרונות הלכתיים יצירתיים למען מיגור תופעת העגינות וסרבנות הגט.

במקביל, בשורה חשובה מפסק דין חדש של בית המשפט העליון, המכיר בעוולת סרבנות הגט כהפרת זכויות אדם וכפגיעה בכבודה וחרותה של כל אישה. פסק הדין שדחה את עתירת סרבני גט המעגנים את נשותיהן להכרה בזכויותיהם, מחזק את האפשרויות של בתי הדין לאכוף את פסקי הדין כנגד סרבני גט באופן יצירתי תוך עשיית שימוש פרשני, בהתאם לנסיבות הקיימות.

מי ייתן ואכן באמצעות אכיפה יעילה, החלת פתרונות הלכתיים, שתעשה על ידי המוסמכים לכך, נשים תצאנה מחשכה לאורה ונזכה לתיקון עולם במהרה.

אירועי יום העגונה בהשתתפות ארגון "מבוי סתום" יחלו ביום שלישי ה- 7.3.17 בדיון בעתירה.

ביום רביעי ה- 8.3.17 ייערכו: ב ירוחם - מדרשת בארי, ירושלים - המרכז האקדמי שלם, הכנסת - הוועדה לקידום מעמד האישה בראשות ע.לביא.

ביום חמישי ה- 9.3.17 ב עכו - המכללה האקדמית גליל מערבי.

וב 21.3.17 "מסיבת גט" למוזמנות בלבד. מצורפות הזמנות

ארגון "מבוי סתום" “When I look at the number that I marked this year, I understand the meaning of the years I lost, the best years of my life – years in which, from my point of view, any possibility of moving on and/or opening a new chapter in my life was blocked. Sarah, Aguna for 27 years Aguna Day, which falls on the Fast of Esther, will take place this year in the shadow of the petition of the Aguna from Safed (who is represented by Mavoi Satum) against those who seek to appeal the groundbreaking judgment of the Safed Rabbinical Court, which by means of a get zikui - a legal mechanism whereby the Rabbinical Court acted on behalf of the husband who was in a coma – released the wife from her prolonged state of aginut and granted her her freedom

The hearing on the petition, which is scheduled for the day before Aguna Day, will be held exactly three years after the get was given, and it is set to constitute an important landmark in the development of possible ways of releasing Agunot, as well as encouraging creative halakhic solutions in order to eliminate the problem of aginut and get refusal

At the same time, in an important development, the Supreme Court in a recent judgment recognized get refusal as a breach of human rights and a violation of the dignity and freedom of every woman. The judgment, which dismissed the petition of get refusers, who make their wives into agunot, for recognition of their rights, enhances the possibilities of the rabbinical courts to enforce judgments against get refusers in a creative way by using interpretative tools in accordance with the new circumstances

We can only hope that by means of efficient enforcement on the part of the competent authorities, solutions will be implemented, women will emerge from the darkness into the light, and in this we will have a part in achieving the well-being of society

The events of Aguna Day, with the participation of Mavoi Satum, which will begin with the hearing in the High Court of Justice on Tuesday, 7 March 2017 On 8 March 2017 will be held in Yerucham , at the Beeri College; in Jerusalem , at the Shalem Academic Center; in the Knesset – the Committee for the Advancement of the Status of Women headed by MK Aliza Lavie

On 9 March 2017 in Acre , at the Academic College of the Western Galilee

.On 21 March 2017 there will be a “Get party” for invitees only ​ Invitations are attached !We look forward to seeing you

