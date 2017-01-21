האמת על המו"מ בין המדינה לתושבים ניתן לראיין את עורכי הדין המייצגים את הכפר במו"מ

block-text { padding-left: 25px !important; padding-right: 25px !important; } td[class="block-text"] h2 { font-size: 20px !important; line-height: 170% !important; } td[class="block-text"] p { font-size: 16px !important; line-height: 170% !important; } td[class="block-text"] li { font-size: 16px !important; line-height: 170% !important; } td[class="two-columns"] { padding-left: 25px !important; padding-right: 25px !important; } table[class="text-column"] { width:100% !important; float: none; margin-bottom: 15px;} td[class="image-caption"] { padding-left: 25px !important; padding-right: 25px !important; } table[class="image-caption-container"] { width:100% !important;} table[class="image-caption-column"] { width:100% !important; float: none;} td[class="image-caption-content"] img { width:100% !important; height:auto !important; } td[class="image-caption-content"] h2 { font-size: 20px !important; line-height: 170% !important; } td[class="image-caption-content"] p { font-size: 16px !important; line-height: 170% !important; } td[class="image-caption-top-gap"] { height: 15px !important; } td[class="image-caption-bottom-gap"] { height: 5px !important; } td[class="text"] { width:100% !important; } td[class="text"] p { font-size: 16px !important; line-height: 170% !important; } td[class="text"] h2 { font-size: 20px !important; line-height: 170% !important; } td[class="gap"] { display:none; } td[class="header"] { padding: 25px 25px 25px 25px !important; } td[class="header"] h1 { font-size: 24px !important; } td[class="header"] h2 { font-size: 20px !important; } td[class="footer"] { padding-left: 25px !important; padding-right: 25px !important; } td[class="footer"] p { font-size: 13px !important; } table[class="footer-side"] { width: 100% !important; float: none !important; } td[class="footer-side"] { text-align: center !important; } td[class="social-links"] { text-align: center !important; } table[class="footer-social-icons"] { float: none !important; margin: 0px auto !important; } td[class="social-icon-link"] { padding: 0px 5px !important; } td[class="image"] img { width:100% !important; height:auto !important; } td[class="image"] { padding-left: 25px !important; padding-right: 25px !important; height: auto !important; } td[class="image-full"] img { width:100% !important; height:auto !important; } td[class="image-full"] { padding-left: 0px !important; padding-right: 0px !important; height: auto !important; } td[class="image-group"] img { width:100% !important; height:auto !important; margin: 15px 0px 15px 0px !important; } td[class="image-group"] { padding-left: 25px !important; padding-right: 25px !important; } table[class="image-in-table"] { width:100% !important; float: none; margin-bottom: 15px;} table[class="image-in-table"] td { width:100% !important;} table[class="image-in-table"] img { width:100% !important; height:auto !important; } td[class="image-text"] { padding-left: 25px !important; padding-right: 25px !important; } td[class="image-text"] p { font-size: 16px !important; line-height: 170% !important; } td[class="divider-simple"] { padding-left: 25px !important; padding-right: 25px !important; } td[class="divider-full"] { padding-left: 0px !important; padding-right: 0px !important; } td[class="social"] { padding-left: 25px !important; padding-right: 25px !important; } table[class="preheader"] { display:none; } td[class="preheader-gap"] { display:none; } td[class="preheader-link"] { display:none; } td[class="preheader-text"] { width:100%; } td[class="buttons"] { padding-left: 25px !important; padding-right: 25px !important; } table[class="button"] { width:100% !important; float: none; } td[class="content-buttons"] { padding-left: 25px !important; padding-right: 25px !important; } td[class="buttons-full-width"] { padding-left: 0px !important; padding-right: 0px !important; } td[class="buttons-full-width"] a { width:100% !important; padding-left: 0px !important; padding-right: 0px !important; } td[class="buttons-full-width"] span { width:100% !important; padding-left: 0px !important; padding-right: 0px !important; } table[class="content"] { width:100% !important; float: none !important;}

td[class="gallery-image"] { width:100% !important; padding: 0px !important;} table[class="social"] { width: 100%!important; text-align: center!important; } table[class="links"] { width: 100%!important; } table[class="links"] td { text-align: center!important; } table[class="footer-btn"] { text-align: center!important; width: 100%!important; margin-bottom: 10px; } table[class="footer-btn-wrap"] { margin-bottom: 0px; width: 100%!important; } td[class="head-social"] { width: 100%!important; text-align: center!important; padding-top: 20px; } td[class="head-logo"] { width: 100%!important; text-align: center!important; } tr[class="header-nav"] { display: none; } } אם אינך רואה אימייל זה כראוי לחץ/י כאןhttp://itnewsletter.itnewsletter.co.il/r.ashx?h=http%3a%2f%2fitnewsletter.itnewsletter.co.il%2fsending%2fwebpage.aspx%3fd%3drujB0kz2UCRgBkAlBG0fgL4vQvb22uWQ%26w%3d1%26ar%3d0%26isDe%3dTrue%26rfl%3dFalse%26pl%3d0%26l%3d3713564%26sll%3d0%26mlt%3dTrue&l=3713564&d=rujB0kz2UCRgBkAlBG0fgL4vQvb22uWQIf you have trouble reading this newsletter, view the web version here חקל-ברית להגנה על זכויות אדם ע"ר אי החזרת הגופה של יעקוב אבו אל קיעאן מנוגדת ליהדות, ליאסלאם ולנוצרות This email was sent to news@thepulse.co.il להסרה מרשימת התפוצה לחץ/י כאןIf you prefer not to receive future email communications from us, please unsubscribe here נשלח באמצעות ITnewsletter | This newsletter was sent using ITnewsletter